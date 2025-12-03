Miley Cyrus Shares Why This Engagement Feels Just Right

When Miley Cyrus talks about love these days, her voice sounds lighter and steadier, like someone who finally found the right rhythm. Fresh off the news of her engagement to musician Maxx Morando, the pop superstar is embracing a new chapter of life that feels both exciting and carefully protected. Instead of making a huge public splash, Cyrus is choosing something smaller, calmer, and deeply personal and she would not have it any other way.

Choosing Privacy on Purpose

Cyrus opened up about her engagement while promoting her upcoming film Avatar: Fire and Ash, which features her song “Dream as One” on the soundtrack. When asked what surprised her most by PEOPLE, about moving forward with Morando, who plays drums for the band Liilly, she pointed straight to the peace she has found in keeping her relationship mostly private.

“The detail that I can share is that for us, our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I’ve been astounded that I’ve actually been able to have and being able to kind of have more choice,” she said. “I think it’s also being older, being more protective of what I’m open to sharing,” she added.

Love Reflected on the Big Screen

She also found a meaningful connection between her real life and the themes of Avatar: Fire and Ash. “It’s about love, family resilience and kind of reconnection and that stronger together idea,” Cyrus told PEOPLE. For her, that message feels perfectly timed. “And so I thought it was kind of perfectly thematic and aligned with where I am in my life now,” she explains.

The Ring That Caught Everyone’s Eye

The engagement became public after Cyrus and Morando walked the red carpet together at the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash on Monday, Dec. 1. As photographers snapped pictures, a glittering ring on her finger caught everyone’s attention and confirmed what fans had already started to suspect.

According to Deux Moi, Cyrus was first spotted wearing the ring in mid November. It also appeared in photos she shared on Instagram from her 33rd birthday dinner on Nov. 23, where she was seen blowing out candles on her cake with friends nearby.

A Quiet Joy Moving Forward