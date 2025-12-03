Leona Lewis’s ‘One More Sleep’ Tops List as Most-Streamed British Christmas Song of 21st Century

Leona Lewis's "One More Sleep" has been named the most-streamed British Christmas track from the 21st century. Her 2013 release racked up more than 190 million streams in the UK, per The Independent.

The track peaked at number three when it dropped in 2013. It has now beaten Coldplay's "Christmas Lights" and Lily Allen's cover of Keane's "Somewhere Only We Know" in the rankings.

Coldplay's "Christmas Lights" came in second at 127.2 million streams. Lily Allen's cover, which was featured in the 2013 John Lewis Christmas advertisement, placed third with 127 million streams.

Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John's "Merry Christmas" claimed fourth place, while Alexandra Burke's cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" rounded out the top five.

"The canon of Christmas classics is full to bursting with songs from the 60s, 70s and 80s," said Martin Talbot, chief executive of Official Charts, per The Independent. "So it is great to see modern classics joining the festive hall of fame — with Leona Lewis's 'One More Sleep' the runaway leader as the biggest new British Christmas cracker of them all. Congratulations Leona."

Leona Lewis herself took Christmas number one in 2006 with her X Factor winner's single "A Moment Like This." The track was written by the singer along with co-writer and producer Richard "Biff" Stannard, Iain James, Jez Ashurst, and Bradford Ellis.

"One More Sleep" has re-entered the charts every year since its release. It was part of her Christmas album Christmas, with Love and has become the most-streamed track of her entire career.

