Nick Jonas Steps Back Into the Spotlight With New Album ‘Sunday Best’

Nick Jonas knows how to make a Sunday interesting, and this time he did it without pyrotechnics or stadium lights. Instead, he chose waffles, warm vibes, and one hundred seventy fans packed into Nellie’s Southern Kitchen in Las Vegas. With the room buzzing like it was waiting for a big family announcement, Nick casually dropped the news everyone had been hoping for. His solo comeback is officially happening.

According to Setlist.fm, the singer announced his brand new album Sunday Best during the intimate Sunday Best Brunch, held at the restaurant owned by his family. And the best part? Fans got to hear several songs for the first time ever, making the brunch feel like a secret listening party that people will brag about for years.

A Surprise Reveal with a Side of Stories

According to PEOPLE, Nick did not just perform. He opened up. With Daniel Wall from Behind the Wall joining him onstage, the two talked about “inspirations, stories, and creative journey behind the album.” Fans got a peek into how the project came together and learned who helped make it happen. Collaborators include JP Saxe, Josette Maskin from MUNA, Blush and Ryan Daly.

And based on what the release shared, as reported by the outlet, Sunday Best is not just a collection of songs. The record “dives deeper than ever before, drawing from important life chapters – both celebratory and challenging – that he’s faced over the past year and the new perspective he’s gained as both a husband and father.”

Nick himself explained that this album has been building inside him for a long time. “I’m so excited to share these new stories, candid thoughts, quiet walks home in the city, and snapshots of my life over these past few years,” he said in the press statement. “And while this album was made over the course of the last two years, it was truly 33 years in the making.”

Fans Heard a Hint Weeks Earlier

While the brunch announcement felt like a surprise party reveal, Nick actually dropped the first hint on Nov. 17 during the Jonas Brothers’ show at the Prudential Center in Newark. He debuted the song “I Need You” with a choir and a piano, setting the crowd up for a dramatic emotional moment.

Before he played the song, fans heard a recorded question asking him, “How would you describe this album to someone who’s never heard your music before?” Nick replied with a line that pulled the whole room in. “I would ask them if they knew what love is, what it really is, if they said yes I would say ‘Then you know what the album sounds like,’” he said. And with that, he began the song.

Once the emotional wave passed, Nick switched gears fast, launching into “Jealous” with the choir still backing him. Longtime listeners instantly recognized that this was not the usual version. It was the return of “Jealous” (Gospel Version), which Nick first performed eleven years ago in a Vevo video that has over thirty-six million views today.

Jonas Brothers Still Going Strong

Even with Nick’s solo project heating up, the Jonas Brothers are not slowing down. Nick, Joe and Kevin have been traveling since August on their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour, celebrating two decades as a band and their latest album released on Aug. 8.

And they are sharing the spotlight. Kevin who has mostly been known for performing alongside his brothers, sang his first-ever solo song on this tour. He debuted “Changing” onstage, and the track officially dropped Nov. 20.

The JONAS20 tour will run through Dec. 22, wrapping up the year with a New Year’s Eve show at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. That means fans will get both the nostalgia of their early hits and a front row seat to the brothers’ individual creative growth.