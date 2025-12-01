Super Bowl LX Pregame Show to Feature Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, and Coco Jones

The NFL announced yesterday that superstars Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, and Coco Jones will take on the Super Bowl 2026 pregame show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8, 2026.

Known for hits like "See You Again" and "Attention," four-time Grammy nominee Charlie Puth will undoubtedly capture the crowd when he sings the national anthem before the biggest game of the year. Next, Brandi Carlile, who has won 11 Grammys, will lend her distinct voice to a rendition of "America the Beautiful." Then, R&B Grammy winner Coco Jones will bring viewers what is sure to be an incredible performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Alongside these singers, a diverse mix of additional performers ensures inclusivity for all viewers. Deaf music artist Fred Beam will deliver ASL for the national anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing," while deaf music performer Julian Ortiz will deliver ASL for "America the Beautiful."

And, of course, Bad Bunny is slated to headline the halftime show.

Senior vice president of global event production for the NFL, Job Barker, said in a statement, "Super Bowl Sunday is the world's biggest entertainment stage, and we're proud to spotlight artists who embody the very best of music and culture."