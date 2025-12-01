Sia the Hidden Hitmaker Behind Pop’s Biggest Songs

If you only know Sia as the singer who can turn one note into a skyscraper, you might be shocked to learn how much of today’s pop world comes from her quiet work behind the scenes. Before she was blasting “Chandelier” into every speaker, she was in studios writing songs for stars who wanted that same emotional lightning in a bottle. And she did not just write a few. According to Time, Sia has written over seventy songs for other artists. More than seventy songs that other singers carried into charts, arenas, and headphones everywhere.

Even better, she did it while keeping her voice right under the surface. Sometimes artists recorded her songs so closely to her demos that she once thought she was hearing herself on the radio. That is how strong her writing style is. When a Sia melody enters a track, it is clear, powerful, and impossible to ignore.

The Song That Sparkled

One of her biggest behind-the-curtain moments came with Rihanna’s massive hit “Diamonds.” The story behind it is almost legendary in pop circles. The chorus shoots upward like a firework, and it instantly became one of those songs you could recognize within half a second. And yes, Rihanna gave the world that unforgettable pronunciation of diamond.

But that is only one example of how Sia can give an artist a whole new direction.

Carly Rae Jepsen, Shakira and More

Carly Rae Jepsen popped into the Sia universe with a track that sounds like a spontaneous night out that magically fixes everything. The sparkling melodies make the listener feel like they are being invited on an adventure right that second. That is the thing about Sia. Her writing can flip moods like a switch and turn doubt into joy.

Shakira also joined the Sia songwriting orbit on “Chasing Shadows.” It deserved a brighter spotlight. And it makes sense. Sia’s emotional pop blends perfectly with Shakira’s shimmering voice.

Neon Hitch’s “Get Over U” shows another side of Sia’s writing. Sia can write sadness, but she can also write determination. It is like she knows how to turn heartbreak into fuel.

The Power Vocalists

Sia has always understood powerful singers. Christina Aguilera was working with Sia before everyone realized how good of an idea that was. They collaborated on several songs and created “Blank Page.” There is a softness in that writing that still carries weight.

Britney Spears also turned to Sia more than once. “Brightest Morning Star” came from a request Britney made for a song about faith that still felt gentle. Sia’s writing keeps the chorus glowing without pushing the message too hard.

Then Sia wrote “Perfume,” which let Britney sound raw and human again. Sometimes the quietest emotion is the strongest one.

Her writing also reached Maroon 5. “My Heart Is Open” began one way in a demo and another way in Adam Levine’s performance. Yet the finished version with Gwen Stefani still carried emotional weight in every note.

Warm Glow and Big Feelings

Sia’s work with Katy Perry turned unexpected. With a title like “Double Rainbow,” you might assume it would be loud and colorful, but it is “a warm, understated ballad.” It shows Sia’s ability to write softness even when the singer is known for bright spectacles.

Then there is Kylie Minogue, a fellow Australian superstar who trusted Sia so much she had her executive produce her album Kiss Me Once.

Glee star Lea Michele stepped into Sia’s emotional world too. “Battlefield” is filled with intensity. It features a moment that sounds on the edge of tears. Sia knows how to build moments that feel like a breaking point.

A Crown Without Crumbling

And then there is Beyoncé. “Pretty Hurts” is one of the most meaningful songs Sia has ever crafted. Instead of writing a simple message about beauty standards, she created something personal and aching. It is honest, emotional and powerful.

The Songwriter Behind Everyone

And these are only some examples of Sia’s ghostwriting era. She also wrote for Kelly Clarkson, Jessie J, Rita Ora, Celine Dion and many others who trusted her ability to turn emotions into music.