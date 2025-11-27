This Day in Top 40 History: November 27

Most people remember Nov. 27 as the day Freddie Mercury was laid to rest, three days after his death plunged the music community into mourning. Hours before his passing in 1991, the Queen star had announced his HIV-positive status, helping to reduce the stigma that many AIDs patients faced at the time. That move also paved the way for the launch of global campaigns to raise awareness of the disease.

As Queen's lead singer, Mercury contributed to the release of Top 40 hits such as "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Somebody to Love." Here are more Top 40 history moments from Nov. 27.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Nov. 27 has hosted the release of these career-transforming albums:

Busta Rhymes dropped his 21-track fifth studio album, Genesis, featuring guest vocals from Diddy, Mary J. Blige, and Pharrell Williams. It debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and spawned several hits on the Hot 100 and the U.K. Singles Chart, including "Break Ya Neck" and "Pass the Courvoisier, Part II." 2020: Miley Cyrus released her debut rock album, Plastic Hearts, including contributions from Dua Lipa and Billy Idol. A number of its singles, such as "Prisoner" and "Midnight Sky," became Top 40 hits in the U.K. Signifying a genre shift, this album also showed off Cyrus' personal and artistic growth.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Check out these unforgettable industry changes and challenges from Nov. 27:

Al Alberts, founder of The Four Aces, died at 87. The group achieved massive success in the early 1950s when they released hits such as "(It's No) Sin," which reached No. 4 on Billboard charts. Their other chart-toppers included "Stranger in Paradise," "So Long," and "Melody of Love." Alberts departed The Four Aces to pursue a solo career in 1958, but none of his tracks landed in the Top 40. 2023: After multiple delays, Young Thug's trial finally started. Thug had been arrested in 2022 along with 27 other individuals for allegedly violating the RICO Act and participating in several criminal activities, including murder, gun and drug possession, and theft. After spending over 900 days in custody and eventually pleading guilty to drug, gun, and gang charges, he was released in October 2024. Thug has had multiple No. 1 hits on the Hot 100, including "Havana" featuring Camila Cabello.