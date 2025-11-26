Taylor Swift Releases Holiday Vinyl Collection for ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift dropped three new vinyl variants of The Life of a Showgirl on Monday. Part of a holiday collection, they're available for just 18 hours. This brings the count to 11 vinyl editions for the album.

The holiday collection features the Honestly Wild Transparent Vinyl, the Lit My Sky Up Orange Metallic Vinyl, and the Sequins Are Forever Magenta Glitter Vinyl. Each keeps the original cover art showing the singer in a bathtub. Sales wrapped up around 11 a.m. ET on Nov. 25.

The Life of a Showgirl has claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for seven straight weeks. The lead single, "The Fate of Ophelia," has also topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks in a row.

Swift released eight vinyl variants between August and September. Those included the Sweat and Vanilla Perfume Portofino Orange Glitter Vinyl on Aug. 13. Two Shiny Bug Edition variants dropped on Aug. 18, with more releases on Aug. 21 and Aug. 25. A Target exclusive edition arrived on Sept. 24.

This vinyl drop lines up with her Eras Tour docuseries coming to Disney+ titled The End of an Era. It premieres on Dec. 12, taking fans backstage at the highest-grossing tour ever recorded.

A trailer for the docuseries shows Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Gracie Abrams. "I'm very aware of mysterious forces at play that I will never have any control of," Swift says in the clip. "This show created a bonding experience for, like, 70,000 people all at once. There's something very special about that."