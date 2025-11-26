Katy Perry’s Cake Challenge Goes Hilariously Wrong
Katy Perry has never been shy about adding fun to her day, but her latest backstage game took things to a very unexpected place. While hanging out in a Shanghai…
Katy Perry has never been shy about adding fun to her day, but her latest backstage game took things to a very unexpected place. While hanging out in a Shanghai hotel room, the pop star decided to test her detective skills and her teeth at the same time.
Is it cardboard or is it cake?
In a playful Instagram reel posted on Tuesday, Nov. 25, the singer introduced a game she called “Is it cardboard or is it cake?” The challenge was simple. Perry had to guess whether a colorful microphone stand with butterfly wings was the real sugary deal or just a look alike prop.
“Hi, I'm in Shanghai and welcome to my episode of Is This Cardboard or Is This Cake?” Perry said to the camera. She took a confident chomp out of the microphone and immediately learned a hard lesson. “Oh f---, it's cardboard!” Perry said as laughter burst out in the background. Turns out, this was not the sweet moment she was hoping for.
Cake chaos continues
This funny moment follows Perry’s first of three shows on The Lifetimes Tour in Shanghai on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Touring has not stopped her from celebrating in her own dramatic style either.
Just last month, she shared another video of her enjoying a real cake this time, while celebrating her 41st birthday on Oct. 28. In that clip, she blew out candles on a giant birthday cake backstage before sprinting toward a crew member holding it and tossing it straight at them. The crew member ducked and the poor cake met the floor instead. A few crew members then picked up the smashed pieces and ate them anyway, proving that cake does not go to waste around Katy Perry.
Tour rolls on
Perry is keeping the energy high as she heads to her next stops in Hangzhou and Tokyo. Her final show of the year will be in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 7 before she gets a well-deserved holiday break.