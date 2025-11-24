Stranger Things Season 5 Debuts Nov. 26 with Three-Part Release and Theatrical Finale

Stranger Things will conclude with a three-volume fifth season beginning Nov. 26. Volume 1, containing episodes 1–4, arrives at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on Netflix. Volume 2, with episodes 5–7, follows Dec. 25, and Volume 3 releases Dec. 31 with episode 8, which will also screen theatrically in more than 350 theaters across the United States and Canada at 5 p.m. PT. Episode 1 will debut in the United Kingdom on Nov. 27 at 1:00 a.m. GMT.

In the new season, Eleven faces a potential final confrontation with Vecna as federal authorities intensify scrutiny of her past involvement in Hawkins incidents. These pressures set up the show's most expansive and dangerous storyline yet. Jim Hopper, who survived the season 3 explosion and endured imprisonment in Russia before reuniting with Eleven in Hawkins, stands as a central figure in the final arc.

Matt Duffer said, “We sort of modeled it ("Stranger Things") after "Game of Thrones." We like the idea of scaling out or scaling up in sort of the way that movie sequels would.” Ross Duffer noted, “People have a real connection to these characters; they've been with us on this journey for 10 years now,” adding, “People are going to want to see it (‘Stranger Things') come to its conclusion.”

Millie Bobby Brown, who began playing Eleven at age 12, described filming the final season as “emotional” and “nostalgic” for the cast. “The last day we were very present, though. It was a very sweet day,” she said. She remains open to future science-fiction roles as she transitions beyond the series.