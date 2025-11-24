Paramount Sets Spring 2026 for Billie Eilish 3D Concert Film

Billie Eilish concluded her “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour in San Francisco with a major announcement: a 3D concert documentary capturing the tour is coming to theaters. The film, co directed by Eilish and James Cameron, is scheduled for release by Paramount Pictures on March 20, 2026, in collaboration with Darkroom Records, Interscope Films, and Lightstorm Entertainment, according to Deadline.

“This is one of my favorite tours everrrrrr and being able to capture it and co-direct this film with [James Cameron] has truly been a dream come true,” Eilish wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Early Teasers and Collaboration

The project has been in the works since earlier this year. During a Manchester concert in July, the two-time Oscar and nine-time Grammy winner hinted at something “very, very special” with James Cameron that would involve 3D filming.

“Basically, I can’t say much about it but what I can say is that I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron and it’s going to be in 3D. So, take that as you will and these four shows here in Manchester, you and me are part of a thing that I am making with him. He’s in this audience somewhere, just saying. So don’t mind that, and also I’ll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days in a row,” Eilish told the audience.

Expanding 3D Entertainment

Cameron’s company, Lightstorm, has been expanding into 3D content for some time. In 2024, Lightstorm announced a partnership with Meta to bring concerts and other large-scale projects to Meta Quest headsets, reflecting a broader move into immersive experiences.

Billie Eilish on Film

This will not be Billie’s first project on screen. Her 2021 documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, and her later concert film, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, showcased her music and artistry. The upcoming collaboration with Cameron represents a significant evolution in her film work, blending her musical performance with groundbreaking 3D filmmaking.