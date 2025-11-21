ContestsEvents
Justin Bieber Stops to Help a Stranger and the Internet Loves It

Kayla Morgan
Justin Bieber skates in warmups prior to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, Justin Bieber's Friends Concerned 'He's Spiraling Again'.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Some stories go viral because they are wild or dramatic. This one took off because it felt like something everyone secretly hopes for: a rough day suddenly getting better when a stranger shows up and cares. And in this case, that stranger just happened to be Justin Bieber.

In a TikTok posted Wednesday, November 19, artist Buku was sitting beside his broken-down car when someone pulled over to check on him. At first, he did not realize who it was, so he asked, "Are you Justin Bieber?"

The visitor smiled and answered, "Yeah. What's up, bro? Justin," before shaking Buku’s hand. The moment felt unreal, and Buku admitted he "was already recording" when the pop star stopped to help.

A Tough Day, an Unexpected Visitor

The video showed Bieber calmly asking what happened to Buku’s car while the artist sat on the roadside, looking exhausted. A message on the video read, "When your car breaks down.... And you've been trying so hard in life. It's just tough."

Buku explained, "You move to the big city trying to make it like everybody else," describing how the day had already been weighing on him. Cars had been zooming past, some of them fancy rides.

That was part of why he felt stunned when he noticed who had pulled over. "I might be tripping but I think Justin Bieber just stopped to help," he said.

A Prayer Before Parting

The clip circled back to the beginning, where Buku admitted to Bieber that his "life is f-----." Instead of brushing past the moment, the singer paused. Buku later shared that before he left, the SWAG II artist prayed with him on the side of the road.

"Thanks for the prayer and good energy JB," Buku wrote at the end of the post.

Bieber Has Been Through It Too

This is not the first time Bieber has dealt with a stalled car. Seven years ago, he had car trouble in the Watts area of Los Angeles. To pass the time he sang for people in the neighborhood and even did push-ups.

Lately, the artist has been in an especially generous mood. Since launching his Twitch channel, he has been livestreaming often and interacting with fans in a relaxed, positive way.

Whether it was perfect timing or just good luck, one thing is clear: a simple act of kindness turned a stressful day into a story the internet cannot stop talking about.

Justin Bieber
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
