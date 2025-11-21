Justin Bieber Stops to Help a Stranger and the Internet Loves It

Some stories go viral because they are wild or dramatic. This one took off because it felt like something everyone secretly hopes for: a rough day suddenly getting better when a stranger shows up and cares. And in this case, that stranger just happened to be Justin Bieber.

In a TikTok posted Wednesday, November 19, artist Buku was sitting beside his broken-down car when someone pulled over to check on him. At first, he did not realize who it was, so he asked, "Are you Justin Bieber?"

The visitor smiled and answered, "Yeah. What's up, bro? Justin," before shaking Buku’s hand. The moment felt unreal, and Buku admitted he "was already recording" when the pop star stopped to help.

A Tough Day, an Unexpected Visitor

The video showed Bieber calmly asking what happened to Buku’s car while the artist sat on the roadside, looking exhausted. A message on the video read, "When your car breaks down.... And you've been trying so hard in life. It's just tough."

Buku explained, "You move to the big city trying to make it like everybody else," describing how the day had already been weighing on him. Cars had been zooming past, some of them fancy rides.

That was part of why he felt stunned when he noticed who had pulled over. "I might be tripping but I think Justin Bieber just stopped to help," he said.

A Prayer Before Parting

The clip circled back to the beginning, where Buku admitted to Bieber that his "life is f-----." Instead of brushing past the moment, the singer paused. Buku later shared that before he left, the SWAG II artist prayed with him on the side of the road.

"Thanks for the prayer and good energy JB," Buku wrote at the end of the post.

Bieber Has Been Through It Too

This is not the first time Bieber has dealt with a stalled car. Seven years ago, he had car trouble in the Watts area of Los Angeles. To pass the time he sang for people in the neighborhood and even did push-ups.

Lately, the artist has been in an especially generous mood. Since launching his Twitch channel, he has been livestreaming often and interacting with fans in a relaxed, positive way.