Jonas Brothers Receive Permanent Photo Display at Prudential Center Following Two-Night Homecoming

Prudential Center installed a permanent photo tribute to the Jonas Brothers this week. The display honors the band's New Jersey origins and commemorates their return for two concerts on their Greetings From Your Hometown Tour.

The installation hangs outside sections 131/132. It chronicles how Kevin, Joe, and Nick grew up in Wyckoff before achieving worldwide fame.

The display text reads: "From growing up in New Jersey to selling out arenas worldwide, the Jonas Brothers have never forgotten their roots. The trio has headlined the Prudential Center five times, each show a homecoming filled with energy, nostalgia, and Jersey pride. Their music, brotherhood, and connection to fans continue to define a generation. No Place Like Home."

The brothers performed twice earlier this week at the venue. Both nights included surprise guests Mario, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus.

The band has headlined five times at the Newark arena throughout their years together. Prudential Center opened in 2007 and hosts more than 210 concerts, family shows, and special events each year.

The trio grew up in Wyckoff and has maintained strong connections to their home state. The permanent tribute now stands as recognition of their bond with the fans who supported them from the start.