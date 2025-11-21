ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Jonas Brothers Receive Permanent Photo Display at Prudential Center Following Two-Night Homecoming

Prudential Center installed a permanent photo tribute to the Jonas Brothers this week. The display honors the band’s New Jersey origins and commemorates their return for two concerts on their…

Melissa Lianne
(L-R) Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas attend Beyond Limits, Beyond Type 1's 10th Anniversary Celebration With Co-Founders Nick Jonas and Juliet de Baubigny, OBE, at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on November 15, 2025 in New York City.
Slaven Vlasic / Stringer via Getty Images

Prudential Center installed a permanent photo tribute to the Jonas Brothers this week. The display honors the band's New Jersey origins and commemorates their return for two concerts on their Greetings From Your Hometown Tour.

The installation hangs outside sections 131/132. It chronicles how Kevin, Joe, and Nick grew up in Wyckoff before achieving worldwide fame.

The display text reads: "From growing up in New Jersey to selling out arenas worldwide, the Jonas Brothers have never forgotten their roots. The trio has headlined the Prudential Center five times, each show a homecoming filled with energy, nostalgia, and Jersey pride. Their music, brotherhood, and connection to fans continue to define a generation. No Place Like Home."

The brothers performed twice earlier this week at the venue. Both nights included surprise guests Mario, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus.

The band has headlined five times at the Newark arena throughout their years together. Prudential Center opened in 2007 and hosts more than 210 concerts, family shows, and special events each year.

The trio grew up in Wyckoff and has maintained strong connections to their home state. The permanent tribute now stands as recognition of their bond with the fans who supported them from the start.

The tour continues through the continental US and Canada before wrapping up in Brooklyn on December 22. Fans can find the full range of show dates and tickets on Ticketmaster

Joe Jonasjonas brothers
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Ariana Grande attends the "Wicked: Part One" European Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: November 22Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Justin Bieber skates in warmups prior to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, Justin Bieber's Friends Concerned 'He's Spiraling Again'.
MusicJustin Bieber Stops to Help a Stranger and the Internet Loves ItKayla Morgan
Olivia Rodrigo speaks onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicOlivia Rodrigo Posts Studio Photo, Fans Speculate Third Album in ProductionMelissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect