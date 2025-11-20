ContestsEvents
Doja Cat Fires Back at Fans Questioning Her New Tour

Kayla Morgan
ACL Music Festival 2021 - Weekend 1 Doja Cat performs onstage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 02, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Doja Cat has never been shy about speaking her mind, and this week she proved it again. After launching her Ma Vie World Tour in Auckland, New Zealand, the artist found herself in the middle of a storm of online comments. Fans had a lot to say about the show’s visuals, structure, and especially the lack of wardrobe switches, which many compared to her flashier Scarlet Tour in 2023. Doja, however, was not in the mood to sugarcoat her feelings.

Fans Complain, Doja Responds

One fan claimed the new tour “just gives scarlet with different outfits,” while another said they hoped she would take the criticism to heart. Doja quickly shot back with, “I won't and I don't need you.”

Another person wondered aloud how a tour called “My Life” could have “no storyline, no visuals, no outfit changes.” Doja replied, “Because I make music for people who enjoy music. I'm not a broadway act.”

From there, her responses only grew sharper. She wrote, “And I'm not your f------ costume monkey, I move at my own pace and break my f------ back out there every night so you can keep your bulls--- opinion to yourself. You are not the artist you are the watcher.”

When a user commented, “I hate that Doja is comfortable where she's at currently in her career we really not getting anymore smash hits,” she fired back with, “You're such a little c--- go f--- yourself.”

Someone else questioned, “No outfit changes this era too...?” Doja answered, “Who f------ cares I'm singing my MUSIC for the people who want to hear me SING. You're not even at the f------ show.”

A different fan suggested she should at least “take the wig off halfway through or SOMETHING.” Doja responded with a simple line that said it all: “Watch me not do any of these things :)”

Music First, Extras Later

Despite the chaos online, the purpose of the tour remains clear. Ma Vie supports her latest album Vie, released in September and home to the eighties-inspired single “Jealous Type.” While some fans want extra costume changes and more dramatic staging, Doja is focusing on delivering what she believes matters most: the performance and the music.

Where the Tour Goes Next

The North American part of the Ma Vie World Tour kicks off on October 1, 2026, in Detroit. From there, she will travel to major cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, and Miami. The tour will wrap up in New York City on December 1, 2026.

Whether or not outfits change, one thing is clear. Doja Cat is going to do things her way, and she is not interested in apologizing for it.

Doja Cat
