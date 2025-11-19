This Day in Top 40 History: November 19
On Nov. 19, 2021, Adele released her fourth studio album, 30, which chronicled her experiences of divorce and motherhood. The main single, “Easy On Me,” topped charts around the world…
On Nov. 19, 2021, Adele released her fourth studio album, 30, which chronicled her experiences of divorce and motherhood. The main single, "Easy On Me," topped charts around the world before the album hit the shelves. Here are other significant events and milestones in Top 40 history from Nov. 19.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
From final albums to hit singles, these releases made their mark on Nov. 19:
- 1982: Led Zeppelin released Coda, the band's final studio album. It was an amalgamation of unused songs that the group had recorded before the death of drummer John Bonham in 1980.
- 1986: Madonna released "Open Your Heart" as the fourth single from her album True Blue. It became Madonna's fifth No. 1 single.
- 1996: Prince released a three-part album called Emancipation. It was his 19th studio album.
- 2011: Justin Bieber's Christmas album, Under the Mistletoe, topped the Billboard 200 chart. It included his enduring Christmas classic, "Mistletoe."
- 2012: Rihanna released Unapologetic, her seventh studio album, which included multiple hit songs such as "Stay," "Diamonds," and "Right Now."
- 2018: The Recording Industry Association of America gave a Gold certification to Ed Sheeran's single, "Barcelona." The track was part of Sheeran's third album ÷ (Divide).
Cultural Milestones
Cultural milestones in the music industry on Nov. 19 included:
- 2013: People magazine named Adam Levine of Maroon 5 as the Sexiest Man Alive, the first musician to win the title in the publication's history.
- 2018: Snoop Dogg accepted a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He famously thanked himself, inspiring his next album, I Wanna Thank Me.
- 2020: Harry Styles appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine wearing a dress, sparking a conversation about gender norms and creative expression.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Memorable live performances from Nov. 19 included:
- 1992: R.E.M. played their only live concert of the year at the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Georgia, in support of a Greenpeace benefit.
- 1994: Dave Grohl played the drums with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on Saturday Night Live. The group performed "You Don't Know How It Feels" and "Honeybee."
- 2016: Kanye West performed in Sacramento, California, as part of his Saint Pablo Tour.
- 2017: Christina Aguilera performed a medley of Whitney Houston's music at the American Music Awards in tribute to the late singer.
Nov. 19 marked some memorable events in Top 40 history, including Harry Styles' appearance on the cover of Vogue magazine wearing a dress and Led Zeppelin releasing "Coda," the band's final studio album.