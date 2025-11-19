Enter for your chance to win complimentary Fandango code to see “Zootopia 2”

Register for your chance to win a complimentary fandango code to see "Zootopia 2". In ZOOTOPIA 2, rookie animal cops Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde come face-to-face with mysterious pit viper, Gary De'Snake, whose arrival disrupts the balance of the metropolis. To solve the case, they must go undercover to new parts of town, testing their partnership. Check out the Official Trailer .

For the “Zootopia 2" Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on November 19th, 2025, and 11:59 PM on November 25th, 2025, by visiting www.kiss951.com and completing the online form. Station will randomly select winner on November 26th, 2025, and upon verification, winner will receive a fandango code to see "Zootopia 2" in select theaters on November 26th, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $30. Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Otherwise, WNKS-FM's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here!