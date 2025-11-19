Ariana Grande Hints That Her Next Tour Might Be The Last One For A Long While

Ariana Grande is stepping into her next chapter, but not without giving fans one more sparkling moment to hold onto. During her appearance on Good Hang with Amy Poehler on Tuesday, Nov. 18, the singer reflected on how different the coming years might look compared to the whirlwind decade behind her. It was a quiet, thoughtful moment from someone known for stadium-level energy, and she made it clear she is listening closely to what feels right for her life now.

"I think the last 10 to 15 years will look very different to the ones that are coming up," Grande said, giving everyone a hint that big changes are ahead.

Looking Ahead While Still Giving Her All

Grande explained that her upcoming Eternal Sunshine Tour in 2026 is something she is thrilled about, even if it may be a while before fans see her on another major tour. "I don't want to say any definitive things. I do know that I'm very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time," she said.

Even so, she promised that this run of shows will come straight from the heart. "It's going to be beautiful and I'm so grateful that — I think that's why I'm doing it because I'm like, 'One last hurrah.' For now," she added.

A New Creative Era

When Poehler asked about where her career is heading, Grande shared that she feels more in touch with who she is as an artist than ever before. She described how stepping outside the world of pure pop has helped her reconnect with older parts of herself.

"I spent so much time only doing pop music, but I grew up as a girl who loved musical theater and comedy. So I think the thing that will be best for my soul and also my art and for what I'm giving to myself to, is if I'm chasing things that feel very right in the moment," she said.

She is leaning into whatever inspires her next, even if it looks different from what fans expect."Even if it's mundane it needs to be something different. I am doing a movie right now because it's a role that I read the script and I love it and it's funny and I love the cast and I'm so excited," she shared. Grande, who is starring in Wicked: For Good and the upcoming Focker In Law, continued, "Then I'm doing a small stint of shows next year because that is something that authentically sounded good to me."

In the end, she summed up her new outlook simply. "I think following those authentic impulses feels like a really good idea."

A Return Six Years in the Making

Grande announced the Eternal Sunshine Tour in August, covering North America and the United Kingdom starting in June 2026. The tour supports her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine, along with its deluxe version Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead released in March.