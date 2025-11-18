Taylor Swift Scores 14th Pop Airplay No. 1 With ‘The Fate of Ophelia’

ContestsEvents
Taylor Swift has secured another No. 1 on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart when "The Fate of Ophelia" leapt three spots to reach the top. This marks her 14th leader on…

Melissa Lianne

Melissa Lianne
Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
John Medina / Stringer via Getty Images

Taylor Swift has secured another No. 1 on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart when "The Fate of Ophelia" leapt three spots to reach the top. This marks her 14th leader on the chart, which monitors weekly plays across more than 150 mainstream top 40 radio stations.

"The Fate of Ophelia" garnered 17,007 spins during the Nov. 9-15 tracking period. That's an increase of 1,423 from the week before and was the week's largest airplay gain, per Mediabase data.

Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, and Rihanna share second place with 11 Pop Airplay No. 1s each. The chart began in October 1992.

This achievement follows the track's debut at No. 8 on the Oct. 18 chart, where it became the first title to land in the top 10, climbing to No. 1 in its sixth week. That's the fastest ascent since "Bad Blood" in 2015.

"The Fate of Ophelia" comes from Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl. Both have topped the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 for five consecutive weeks, covering their entire runs on the rankings.

Swift's previous Pop Airplay No. 1s include "Cruel Summer," which led for 10 weeks in 2023. "Blank Space" topped for six weeks in 2014-15. 

"'The Fate of Ophelia' allowed her fans to peek in the window of her newfound happiness," said Nadine Santos, Music Choice VP of programming and artist relations, to Billboard. "With her witty and creative approach to her song lyrics, it's the Taylor we have all been waiting to hear."

Another track from The Life of a Showgirl, "Opalite," climbed from No. 25 to No. 20 on Pop Airplay. That's a new high. HUNTR/X's "Golden," last week's leader, fell to No. 2.

BillboardTaylor Swift
Melissa LianneWriter
