Ariana Grande Teases Fans with Playful Hint About More Wicked Magic

Ariana Grande may have sent the Wicked world into a tiny spiral this weekend. During a recent panel, the singer and actress shared warm laughs, emotional reflections, and one comment that fans immediately grabbed onto and shook like a magic snow globe. It all started with a video she posted on Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 16, showing her and her Wicked For Good costar Cynthia Erivo answering questions about their massive two part movie project.

At the start of the clip, Grande cracked a joke that felt almost like a secret message. "You mentioned 'farewell tour.' If we've learned anything from Cher, we can count on there always being another farewell tour," she teased. "So I don't think anyone's going anywhere."

Naturally, the moderator pounced. "Was that a confirmation of Wicked 3 just now?" they asked, sending Grande, Erivo, and most of the room into laughter. Grande quickly stepped back from the idea. "No, no, I don't know," she said, and then shifted into something more heartfelt.

Sharing the Full Story

Grande explained that what she does know is how much peace she feels now that the second part of the film, For Good, is almost here. "I mean, first of all, I know that there's a great peace that's coming along with this coming out and I think there's a peace that's felt, because people will finally get to know the full truth of these women."

She said she is relieved for fans to truly meet the Glinda she has been working so hard to bring to life. "Really relieved people will finally get to see and know and love" the character in full, she said.

That relief is tied closely to the bond she and Erivo formed while making the films. "That feels like a big relief," Grande continued. "But first of all, no one's going anywhere. We're not saying goodbye to anything. These characters will be a part of our hearts always. They've changed our lives irrevocably and permanently, and I'm so grateful for that."

The Magic That Stays

Grande admitted the emotional part hits her often. "It makes me really emotional — I'll see a little kid and they'll say, 'Glinda!' That's going to be the rest of our lives," she said. "I get choked up saying it, but I think I will miss this particular work. The work that we were able to do together was really special and really challenging in the most delicious ways."

So Is Wicked 3 Happening?

Universal has not announced any future movies beyond For Good, but the possibility is sitting right there in the yellow brick road. Oz is much bigger than one story. L. Frank Baum, the original author of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz back in 1900, wrote fourteen books about the magical land. Wicked itself is based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel that reimagines Baum's world from a new angle.