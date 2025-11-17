Meghan Trainor Announces Sixth Studio Album and North American Tour

Meghan Trainor is set to drop her sixth studio album, Toy With Me, on April 24, 2026, with The Get In Girl Tour following on June 12. The pop singer released her first single from the album, "Still Don't Care," this week.

The singer spent eight months creating the album, pushing herself harder than she should have. "I exhausted myself, and I went a little too hard," said Trainor to The Associated Press. "I got excited to be home with the kids and work on my songs, but then I definitely, I overdid it, and my body started doing weird things, giving me signals."

Each track took months to finish. "I usually write a song in one day and I'm done with it, but each song on this album took, like, months to finish," she said. She collaborated with songwriters she had never collaborated with before, who challenged her to make each piece stronger than the last.

The 31-year-old shot to fame in 2014 with her breakout hit "All About That Bass" and won a GRAMMY in 2016 for best new artist. She wrapped up The Timeless Tour in 2024, her first tour in seven years, proving she could still handle the grind of live shows night after night.

The 2026 tour begins at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, and wraps up on August 15 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Cities include Toronto, Cincinnati, St. Louis, New York, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Cleveland, Houston, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego, and Phoenix.