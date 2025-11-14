Register To Win: Louis Tomlinson

Sponsored By: AEG Live

Louis Tomlinson is bringing his How Did We Get Here? World Tour 2026 to the Spectrum Center on July 5th and Kiss 95.1 has your tickets!

Register below for your chance to win a pair and experience Louis live in Charlotte. Don’t miss the hits, the vibes, and an unforgettable night on tour.

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.