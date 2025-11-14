Chappell Roan Launches Midwest Princess Project to Support Trans Youth, Raises $400,000

Chappell Roan unveiled the Midwest Princess Project in late October. The organization works to help trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities and has already pulled in over $400,000.

The name is a callback to her album titled The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. She gave $1 per ticket sold from her Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things Pop-Up Shows to the project.

"I am so excited to announce @midwestprincessproject, an organization we've launched to provide support and needed resources for trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities!" Roan wrote in an Instagram post announcing the initiative.

The project has sent money to six organizations across three states: the Ali Forney Center and The Center in New York City, the GLO Center and The Center Project in Missouri, and the TransLatin@ Coalition and Trans Wellness Center in Los Angeles.

The Missouri native is an LGBTQ+ singer-songwriter known for her drag-influenced aesthetic. She's been putting out music since 2017, but had her major breakthrough last year.

Her single "Good Luck, Babe!" hit number four on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 2024. This success opened doors for The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, which dropped in 2023, to reach chart-topping records. The 2023 album topped charts in the UK, Ireland, and New Zealand and climbed to No. 2 on the US Billboard 200.

According to LGBTQ Nation, Roan discussed the state of transgender rights in the U.S. during a red-carpet interview at the GRAMMY Awards in February. "It's brutal right now," she said, "but trans people have always existed, and they will forever exist, and they will never, no matter what happens, take trans joy away, and that has to be protected more than anything."

"I would not be here without trans girls," she added. "So, just know that pop music is thinking about you and cares about you. And I'm trying my best to stand up for you in every way that I can."