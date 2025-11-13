Adele Takes Center Stage in Tom Ford’s New Film Cry to Heaven
Adele has conquered the charts, sold out arenas, and collected awards by the handful—but now she’s ready for her next act. The global superstar is officially heading to Hollywood. According to Variety, the “Hello” singer will make her acting debut in Cry to Heaven, the latest film from fashion designer turned filmmaker Tom Ford.
The movie is based on Anne Rice’s 1982 novel and takes place in 18th-century Italy, where the lives of a Venetian nobleman and a castrated opera singer intertwine in a tale of art, tragedy, and transformation. It’s a rich, emotional story—and with Adele involved, it’s easy to imagine the soundtrack of emotions she’ll bring to it.
A Cast Full of Heavy Hitters
Adele won’t be the only famous face in Cry to Heaven. The cast includes Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ciarán Hinds, George MacKay, Mark Strong, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Hunter Schafer, Thandiwe Newton, and many others. The film is currently in pre-production in London and Rome, with filming scheduled to start in January.
According to Deadline, Ford is self-financing the movie and plans to find a distributor after production wraps. The film is expected to debut in the fall of 2026, giving fans plenty of time to wonder what kind of role Adele will play—and how she’ll fare in her first big-screen performance.
Ford’s Fashion Meets Film
Tom Ford’s movies are known for their sleek visuals and deep emotion—much like his fashion designs. After serving as creative director at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, he launched his own brand before turning to filmmaking. His first feature, A Single Man (2009), earned an Oscar nomination, and his follow-up, Nocturnal Animals (2016), won the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival.
Cry to Heaven brings Ford back together with familiar collaborators: Aaron Taylor-Johnson from Nocturnal Animals and Colin Firth from A Single Man. With their past success and Ford’s eye for elegance, this new project promises both visual beauty and emotional depth.