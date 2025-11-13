Adele Takes Center Stage in Tom Ford’s New Film Cry to Heaven

ContestsEvents
Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England.
Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele

Adele has conquered the charts, sold out arenas, and collected awards by the handful—but now she’s ready for her next act. The global superstar is officially heading to Hollywood. According to Variety, the “Hello” singer will make her acting debut in Cry to Heaven, the latest film from fashion designer turned filmmaker Tom Ford.

The movie is based on Anne Rice’s 1982 novel and takes place in 18th-century Italy, where the lives of a Venetian nobleman and a castrated opera singer intertwine in a tale of art, tragedy, and transformation. It’s a rich, emotional story—and with Adele involved, it’s easy to imagine the soundtrack of emotions she’ll bring to it.

A Cast Full of Heavy Hitters

Adele won’t be the only famous face in Cry to Heaven. The cast includes Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ciarán Hinds, George MacKay, Mark Strong, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Hunter Schafer, Thandiwe Newton, and many others. The film is currently in pre-production in London and Rome, with filming scheduled to start in January.

According to Deadline, Ford is self-financing the movie and plans to find a distributor after production wraps. The film is expected to debut in the fall of 2026, giving fans plenty of time to wonder what kind of role Adele will play—and how she’ll fare in her first big-screen performance.

Ford’s Fashion Meets Film

Tom Ford’s movies are known for their sleek visuals and deep emotion—much like his fashion designs. After serving as creative director at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, he launched his own brand before turning to filmmaking. His first feature, A Single Man (2009), earned an Oscar nomination, and his follow-up, Nocturnal Animals (2016), won the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival.

Cry to Heaven brings Ford back together with familiar collaborators: Aaron Taylor-Johnson from Nocturnal Animals and Colin Firth from A Single Man. With their past success and Ford’s eye for elegance, this new project promises both visual beauty and emotional depth.

Adele
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
