This Day in Top 40 History: November 11

On Nov. 11, 2004, the first U.K. Music Hall of Fame ceremony was held at Hackney Empire in London. The inductees included Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson. Other big names who were inducted include The Beatles, Bob Marley, and Madonna.

This day also hosted the release of T-Pain's 2008 album, Thr33 Ringz. The project, which saw him team up with Mary J. Blige, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, and others, produced a number of Top 40 singles, including "Can't Believe It" and "Chopped N Screwed." Here are more meaningful Top 40 moments from Nov. 11.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Nov. 11 has seen the release of several albums and EPs featuring successful tracks that reached the Top 40:

KISS released their fifth album, Rock and Roll Over, through Casablanca Records. Its top singles were "Calling Dr. Love," which reached No. 16 on the Billboard chart, and "Hard Luck Woman," which also became a Top 20 hit in the United States. 2008: Taylor Swift launched Fearless, her second album. The project was a massive success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spending an impressive 11 weeks at the top. Several singles from the album charted in the Top 40, including the title track, "Love Story," and "You Belong with Me."

Taylor Swift launched Fearless, her second album. The project was a massive success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spending an impressive 11 weeks at the top. Several singles from the album charted in the Top 40, including the title track, "Love Story," and "You Belong with Me." 2022: GloRilla dropped her debut nine-track EP, Anyways, Life's Great. It featured "Tomorrow 2," her collaboration with Cardi B. After reaching No. 9 on Billboard's Hot 100, the track became GloRilla's first Top 10 hit.

Cultural Milestones

Check out these unforgettable cultural moments from Nov. 11:

Prince performed at Tennessee's Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. This was the first show of his 1999 North American tour that promoted his album of the same name. The list of Top 40 hits from 1999 includes "Little Red Corvette" and "Delirious." 1997: Metallica played a free show at a parking lot in Philadelphia to promote their seventh album, Reload. Although the concert was met with resistance from many locals and city officials, it drew the attention of up to 50,000 heavy metal fans. Reload spawned one Top 40 hit, "Fuel," which reached No. 6 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry has faced several setbacks on Nov. 11:

Gary Marlow, a pub owner in Wiltshire, England, was awarded up to £40,000 in damages after suing "Domino" artist Van Morrison for cancelling a scheduled performance. According to Marlow, calling off the show negatively impacted his business so much that he nearly closed it. 2014: Big Bank Hank of the Sugarhill Gang died from cancer while receiving treatment at a medical facility in Englewood, New Jersey. The Sugarhill Gang is credited with releasing "Rapper's Delight," the first rap song to enter the Hot 100 and land in the Top 40.