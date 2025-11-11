Michael Jackson Biopic Teaser Shatters Records With 116.2 Million Views in 24 Hours

The teaser for Michael racked up 116.2 million views across the globe in its first day. That makes it the most-watched trailer for any music biopic ever made. WaveMetrix data confirms this also marks Lionsgate's biggest 24-hour trailer launch.

The trailer crushed Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which held the previous record at 96.1 million views in one day. Other music biopics couldn't come close — Bob Marley: One Love drew 60.1 million views, Bohemian Rhapsody reached 57.6 million, and A Complete Unknown hit 47.2 million.

In just six hours, the teaser pulled in 30 million views worldwide, according to Rolling Out. That was 50% higher than John Wick: Chapter 4 over the same stretch.

The movie traces the performer's path from his time with the Jackson Five to becoming a solo artist in the 1980s. The official synopsis states it will show "his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career." Jaafar Jackson, nephew of the late pop icon, plays the lead. The teaser shows him perfectly recreating his uncle's moonwalk.

The teaser will play in theaters starting next week with Lionsgate's Now You See: Now You Don't. Michael opens in theaters on April 24, 2026. Lionsgate will distribute in the U.S., while Universal Pictures handles international markets except Japan, where Kino Films will release it.

The cast includes:

Juliano Krue Valdi as Young Michael Jackson

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson

Judah Edwards and Rhyan Hill as Tito Jackson

Jaylen Lyndon Hunter and Tre Horton as Marlon Jackson

Nathaniel Logan McIntyre and Joseph David-Jones as Jackie Jackson

Jayden Harville and Jamal R. Henderson as Jermaine Jackson

Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson

Nia Long as Katherine Jackson

Miles Teller as John Branca