Register To Win: Morgan Wallen

Sponsored By: AEG Live
Morgan Wallen is taking over Clemson! 🎤
Don’t miss your chance to see Morgan Wallen live at Clemson Memorial Stadium, June 26th and 27th, with special guests Brooks & Dunn, Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, and Jason Scott & The High Heat!
Two nights. One stadium. All the hits. 💥
Enter below for your shot to win tickets to one of the biggest country shows of 2026!
👉 Register now for your chance to win!
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Morgan Wallen – Still The Problem Tour” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on 11/7/25 and 11:59 PM ET on 11/14/25 by visiting Kiss951.com or Country1037fm.com and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around 11/15/25, and upon verification, will receive a pair of tickets to see Morgan Wallen’s “Still The Problem Tour” at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, valued at approximately $200.
Prize provided courtesy of AEG Presents. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of each participating station’s website.