Hilary Duff Steps Back to the Mic With ‘Mature’

Growing up can feel like looking back at your past self and giving her a knowing smile. Hilary Duff has taken that feeling and shaped it into music. After a decade without releasing original songs, the actress and musician is back. On Thursday, Nov. 6, she shared her new single “Mature,” cowritten and produced by her husband Matthew Koma, along with a new music video. This marks her first release of original material since her 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out.

The track was also cowritten with Madison Love. Musically, it returns to Duff’s familiar pop rock style, while lyrically it holds a thoughtful, almost playful reflection on the past. At one point, she sings, "She looks like all of your girls but blonder / A little like me just younger / Bet she loves when she hears you say / You’re so mature for your age, babe." The line hints at memory, comparison, and growth all in one breath.

Speaking to the Past Version of Herself

Duff explained the meaning behind the song in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "‘Mature’ is a little conversation that my present self is having with my younger self." She added, "The two of us are reflecting on a past experience and sending love to each other. It’s a chuckle, a wink and a sense of being grateful that we are sure footed in where we landed."

This idea of two versions of the same person is not just something listeners hear in the lyrics. It is something they can see.

Two Hilarys in One Room

The music video shows Duff twice: one version standing on an empty stage in a fur coat and shimmering dress, performing confidently, while the other sits in the audience wearing a leather coat, watching closely. It is like witnessing someone see who they grew up to become.

Duff talked about the video while appearing on the Therapuss with Jake Shane, saying it was about "meeting yourself where you where you landed." She also noted that the video includes a nod to her early career. "There's butterflies that are big themes in my life since Metamorphosis. And there's a little sweet butterfly moment in the video, which I really love," she said. She expanded on what that meant emotionally, adding, "I feel like being where I am now, it's really nice to send love back to yourself that's gone through whatever it's taken you to get wherever you are. I like all those little nods and those little gifts that you can send back to yourself to be like, ‘Hey, it was cool. We got here.’”

A New Era Begins

Duff first revealed the single on Instagram, writing, "So happy this is finally yours to hear. Been keeping this one quiet too long. My new single Mature is out Nov 6. 🍸🪩🍒" Her excitement came after a series of hints that she was working on something new.

Earlier in September, she announced she signed with Atlantic Records and revealed she has a docuseries coming. According to a press release, as reported by Variety, the series will "chronicle Duff’s long-awaited musical return and personal journey, offering an unfiltered vignette into Hilary’s world." It will show her balancing recording new music with raising her family and preparing for her first live performances in more than ten years. It will include interviews, performances, and footage from her personal archives.

She teased all of this on Instagram with a simple caption: "new music … or something 🪩✨🍒" alongside photos of her in the studio, including one with her arms wrapped around Koma while he played the keyboard.

Growing Up and Growing Forward