Ariana Grande Promises the Music Is Here to Stay

Ariana Grande has been busy enough to make anyone’s calendar tremble. Between filming, interviews, and award shows, it might look like she has fully crossed over into acting. But the singer says music is still her heart, her home, and her first love.

Right now, she is promoting Wicked: For Good, the second part of the movie adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical. Fans are excited to hear her sing as Glinda again, but some have started to worry. With so many acting jobs lined up, will Ariana’s own music get pushed aside?

In a recent interview with The New York Times, published Wednesday, November 5, Ariana made it clear that the answer is no.

“Of course, music will be in my life forever,” said Grande. “I have to say that for my fans who are reading this who are going to have a heart attack.”

A Long Break That Was Worth It

Her most recent album, Eternal Sunshine, came out in 2024. Before that, she had not released an album since Positions in 2020. That four-year gap was the longest break between albums since she debuted with Yours Truly in 2013.

But she did not return quietly. Earlier this year, she released a deluxe version titled Brighter Days Ahead, along with a short film that showcased her acting and visual storytelling. The film won Video of the Year at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, proving Ariana has range that stretches far beyond the recording booth.

Last year, she drew widespread attention for her performance as Glinda in Wicked, which even earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars. And she is not slowing down. She will star next year in Focker In Law as a character named Olivia. She is also set to appear in Season 13 of American Horror Story.

The Tour Fans Have Been Waiting For

Music lovers can get excited because Ariana is heading back to the stage soon. Her Eternal Sunshine Tour will be her first tour in six years, making it a major moment for both new fans and day one listeners.