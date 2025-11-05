Security Mistakes Megan Thee Stallion for Jennifer Hudson at Italy Fashion Show

Megan Thee Stallion got confused for Jennifer Hudson by the singer's security crew at the 2021 Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show in Venice, Italy. She shared this tale when she appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on October 31.

"Jennifer's security kept snatchin' me up! They was like, 'C'mon, we gotta move, we gotta move.' I'm like, 'I'm not with you! It's not me, I'm not her, I promise! But I'll go with you if you really want me to,'" said Megan Thee Stallion, according to Billboard. "Your security kept snatchin' me up, and I was like, 'Where is my security?' Maybe they were getting you, I don't know. But Jennifer's security wanted me to be Jen real bad that day."

Hudson discussed her own mix-up. Fans hollered "Megan!" at her after a Super Bowl game.

"I turned around and I was like, 'Are y'all serious? You think I'm Megan?'" Hudson recalled. The whole thing struck her as bizarre.

The rapper dropped by the show to talk about her new track "Lover Girl." What started as a promotion turned into shared laughter as both women swapped stories about getting mistaken for each other.

Both performers work in different worlds and have distinct styles, but they connected through these strange instances of mistaken identity, even joking about switching lives for a day. Hudson pictured herself attempting the rapper's moves.

Hudson added when discussing the mix-up, "But if I'm gonna look like anybody, I mean…" The audience roared.