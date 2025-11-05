ContestsEvents
Register to win advanced passes to see ” Now You See Me Now You Don’t”

Register to win passes to see “Now You See Me Now You Don’t” on Nov. 10th at AMC Concord Mills! For the “Now you see me Now you Don’t” Contest,…

Donnell Crawford

Register to win passes to see "Now You See Me Now You Don't" on Nov. 10th at AMC Concord Mills!

For the “Now you see me Now you Don't" Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on November 5th, 2025 and 11:59 PM on November 9th, 2025, by visiting www.kiss951.com and completing the online form. Station will randomly select winner on April 9th, 2025 and upon verification, winner will receive a pair of tickets to the "Now you See me Now you Don't" screening at AMC Concord Mills on November 10th, 2025.  The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $25. One (10) prize winner will be selected as described. Otherwise, WNKS-FM's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here!

