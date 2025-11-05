ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Halsey Stands Up for Herself Onstage After Fan Comment

Concerts are usually a place where fans and artists vibe together. But during Halsey’s show in Boston on Monday Nov. 3, the mood shifted when one audience member made a…

Kayla Morgan
22 Of Halsey's Best Looks Of All Time
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Concerts are usually a place where fans and artists vibe together. But during Halsey’s show in Boston on Monday Nov. 3, the mood shifted when one audience member made a surprising comment. Before the show even began, Halsey had already pushed through a very tough night. She shared that she had spent hours in the ER due to an acute medical emergency. Still, she showed up ready to perform.

As she was talking to the crowd, a fan shouted, “stop talking and play.” The comment hit at the wrong moment. And Halsey was not about to let it slide.

Halsey Responds Onstage

She responded right from the stage, mixing humor, honesty, and real emotion.

“You think you’re tough s--- because you’re from Boston? I’m from Jersey, baby. I’ll whoop your ass. My dad’s from Boston, my mom’s from Jersey — that basically makes me a f---ing demon,” said Halsey.

Then she made her message clear: “I’m gonna play whatever the f--- I wanna play. In case you didn’t hear me correctly, I almost f---ing died to be on this stage. I’m going to play whatever the f--- I wanna play.”

Addressing It Later Online

The next day, Halsey also referenced the moment on X with a clever twist on her song Nightmare,” writing: “I’ve been polite but won’t be caught dead letting a man tell me what I should play in my set.”

She later replied to a fan describing the situation and added: “He told me to ‘stop talking and play ____’ 🙄 there’s always one,” said Halsey.

Performing Through a Health Challenge

Just hours before the show, Halsey posted on Instagram from Mass General Hospital:

“Boston I'm gonna be honest with ya, after the show last night I was in the ER till 6 this morning. Minor medical emergency but I am A-Okay now and ready to rock tonight! but if I'm pacing myself, that's why!”

She thanked the hospital team by name and ended with high energy: “I am so so grateful! LETS ROCK TONIGHT!”

This is not the first time Halsey has opened up about her health. In September, she shared she had been undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed in 2022 with lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.

Loading TikTok...

A Moment That Says a Lot

For many fans, the moment showed that Halsey is not just an artist, but someone willing to stand up for herself even while pushing through pain. She came to perform. She came to connect. And she made sure her voice was heard on her terms.

Halsey
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Jennie attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
MusicBlackpink’s Jennie Becomes First Female K-Pop Soloist With Three Songs Charting at Once on Billboard Hot 100Jennifer Eggleston
(L-R) NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sits court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City.
MusicCardi B Attends Patriots Game, Celebrates Stefon Diggs Touchdown at Gillette StadiumMelissa Lianne
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 04, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
MusicTaylor Swift Adds $2M to Security Budget Amid Stalker Threats, Avoids Away GamesMelissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect