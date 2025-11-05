Halsey Stands Up for Herself Onstage After Fan Comment

Concerts are usually a place where fans and artists vibe together. But during Halsey’s show in Boston on Monday Nov. 3, the mood shifted when one audience member made a surprising comment. Before the show even began, Halsey had already pushed through a very tough night. She shared that she had spent hours in the ER due to an acute medical emergency. Still, she showed up ready to perform.

As she was talking to the crowd, a fan shouted, “stop talking and play.” The comment hit at the wrong moment. And Halsey was not about to let it slide.

Halsey Responds Onstage

She responded right from the stage, mixing humor, honesty, and real emotion.

“You think you’re tough s--- because you’re from Boston? I’m from Jersey, baby. I’ll whoop your ass. My dad’s from Boston, my mom’s from Jersey — that basically makes me a f---ing demon,” said Halsey.

Then she made her message clear: “I’m gonna play whatever the f--- I wanna play. In case you didn’t hear me correctly, I almost f---ing died to be on this stage. I’m going to play whatever the f--- I wanna play.”

Addressing It Later Online

The next day, Halsey also referenced the moment on X with a clever twist on her song “Nightmare,” writing: “I’ve been polite but won’t be caught dead letting a man tell me what I should play in my set.”

She later replied to a fan describing the situation and added: “He told me to ‘stop talking and play ____’ 🙄 there’s always one,” said Halsey.

Performing Through a Health Challenge

Just hours before the show, Halsey posted on Instagram from Mass General Hospital:

“Boston I'm gonna be honest with ya, after the show last night I was in the ER till 6 this morning. Minor medical emergency but I am A-Okay now and ready to rock tonight! but if I'm pacing myself, that's why!”

She thanked the hospital team by name and ended with high energy: “I am so so grateful! LETS ROCK TONIGHT!”

This is not the first time Halsey has opened up about her health. In September, she shared she had been undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed in 2022 with lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.

