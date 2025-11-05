Blackpink’s Jennie Becomes First Female K-Pop Soloist With Three Songs Charting at Once on Billboard Hot 100

Jennie's solo career has reached a new milestone with the success of her debut studio album, Ruby. The project has produced three songs that are currently charting on the Billboard Hot 100: “Like Jennie” debuting at No. 83, “Handlebars” (featuring Dua Lipa) at No. 80, and “ExtraL” (featuring Doechii) re-entering at No. 99. This achievement makes Jennie the first K-pop female solo artist to have three songs chart simultaneously on the Hot 100.

“ExtraL” previously entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 75 before returning to the chart, solidifying Jennie's record-setting week. Her standouts, “Like Jennie” and “Handlebars,” contribute to her chart presence and spark another moment that shows the rapidly growing international influence of K-pop.

Ruby's success coincides with new activity from BLACKPINK, who have reportedly filmed a new music video for an upcoming comeback. Fans are looking forward to a new album this year.

"ExtraL,” besides its success on the charts, remains significant for its message of empowerment and self-confidence. The song intends to inspire others to "live confidently and unapologetically." Jennie further explains in the song that it's about recognizing the importance of "calmly following your own path." Its central theme is crafting a life on one's own terms, as Jennie vows to make her presence felt along the journey she's chosen.

The “ExtraL” music video has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, marking Jennie's fourth solo video to reach the milestone. It took approximately eight months, 12 days, and 13 hours for the video to hit the 100 million mark since its release on February 21. Jennie became the first K-pop female artist whose solo music video, “SOLO,” surpassed one billion views on the platform.