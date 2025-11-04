Halsey Keeps the Show Going After ‘Minor Medical Emergency’ in Boston

Halsey gave fans quite the scare this week, but true to form, she handled it with honesty, humor, and a whole lot of gratitude. On Monday, Nov. 3, the 31-year-old singer revealed she’d had what she called a “minor medical emergency” following a performance in Boston.

“Boston I’m gonna be honest with ya,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories post that showed half her face wrapped in a towel. “After the show last night I was in the ER till 6 this morning. Minor medical emergency but I am A-Okay now and ready to rock tonight! but if I’m pacing myself, that’s why!”

Even in recovery mode, Halsey couldn’t skip the thank-yous. “Huge shout out to Mass General and Dr Kian, Dr Victoria and my nurses Carolyn and Alicia for being the absolute best team I’ve ever met,” she continued. “And I second that with regard to the imaging staff, transport team, and patient relations!! I am so so grateful! LETS ROCK TONIGHT!”

Despite her overnight hospital visit, Halsey was back on schedule that same evening for her second show at Boston’s MGM Music Hall. She didn’t share details about the emergency itself, but her energy and upbeat tone assured fans that she was pushing forward.

Health Battles Behind the Scenes

This isn’t the first time Halsey has opened up about her health. Just weeks earlier, on Sept. 26, she posted a TikTok update explaining that she’d recently undergone chemotherapy.

“Just coming on here to give you guys another speed round of updates,” she said in the clip. “[I] just did another few sessions of chemo. [I] had a new port placed.”

She was referring to a chemo port, “a small, implantable device that attaches to a vein (usually in your upper chest area),” according to the Cleveland Clinic. The port allows doctors to deliver treatments or draw blood more easily and can stay in for months or even years.

Halsey revealed in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to attack healthy tissues, leading to inflammation in organs such as the heart, lungs, and kidneys, per the Mayo Clinic.

Healthline describes lymphoproliferative disorders as a group of diseases where white blood cells called lymphocytes grow uncontrollably. Some T-cell disorders fall into serious categories like leukemia and lymphoma.

Still “Badlands” Strong

Even with her medical challenges, Halsey hasn’t let illness define her or derail her passion for performing. She’s currently on her Back to Badlands international tour, celebrating ten years since her debut album Badlands shook up pop music.