ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Halsey Keeps the Show Going After ‘Minor Medical Emergency’ in Boston

Halsey gave fans quite the scare this week, but true to form, she handled it with honesty, humor, and a whole lot of gratitude. On Monday, Nov. 3, the 31-year-old…

Kayla Morgan
The 53rd Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Halsey gave fans quite the scare this week, but true to form, she handled it with honesty, humor, and a whole lot of gratitude. On Monday, Nov. 3, the 31-year-old singer revealed she’d had what she called a “minor medical emergency” following a performance in Boston.

“Boston I’m gonna be honest with ya,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories post that showed half her face wrapped in a towel. “After the show last night I was in the ER till 6 this morning. Minor medical emergency but I am A-Okay now and ready to rock tonight! but if I’m pacing myself, that’s why!”

Even in recovery mode, Halsey couldn’t skip the thank-yous. “Huge shout out to Mass General and Dr Kian, Dr Victoria and my nurses Carolyn and Alicia for being the absolute best team I’ve ever met,” she continued. “And I second that with regard to the imaging staff, transport team, and patient relations!! I am so so grateful! LETS ROCK TONIGHT!”

Despite her overnight hospital visit, Halsey was back on schedule that same evening for her second show at Boston’s MGM Music Hall. She didn’t share details about the emergency itself, but her energy and upbeat tone assured fans that she was pushing forward.

Health Battles Behind the Scenes

This isn’t the first time Halsey has opened up about her health. Just weeks earlier, on Sept. 26, she posted a TikTok update explaining that she’d recently undergone chemotherapy.

“Just coming on here to give you guys another speed round of updates,” she said in the clip. “[I] just did another few sessions of chemo. [I] had a new port placed.”

She was referring to a chemo port, “a small, implantable device that attaches to a vein (usually in your upper chest area),” according to the Cleveland Clinic. The port allows doctors to deliver treatments or draw blood more easily and can stay in for months or even years.

Halsey revealed in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to attack healthy tissues, leading to inflammation in organs such as the heart, lungs, and kidneys, per the Mayo Clinic.

Healthline describes lymphoproliferative disorders as a group of diseases where white blood cells called lymphocytes grow uncontrollably. Some T-cell disorders fall into serious categories like leukemia and lymphoma.

Still “Badlands” Strong

Even with her medical challenges, Halsey hasn’t let illness define her or derail her passion for performing. She’s currently on her Back to Badlands international tour, celebrating ten years since her debut album Badlands shook up pop music.

Through ER visits, chemo sessions, and late-night Instagram posts, Halsey continues to show fans that resilience and vulnerability can go hand in hand. Her message to Boston summed it up perfectly: she’s not just surviving—she’s still ready to rock.

Halsey
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Pop Album award for 'Red (Taylor’s Version)' onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: November 5Megan Zahnd
Rapper NF aka Nathan "Nate" Feuerstein performs during the 2016 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 2, 2016 in Austin, Texas.
MusicNF to Release Six-Track ‘FEAR’ EP on Nov.14 Featuring mgk and James ArthurMelissa Lianne
Demi Lovato attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicDemi Lovato Lands Ninth Straight Top 10 Album With ‘It’s Not That Deep’Melissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect