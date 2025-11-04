FKA Twigs Surprises Brooklyn Crowd With PinkPantheress for First Performance of New Collaboration

During the Oct. 31 An Evening With... series, FKA Twigs brought PinkPantheress fans to their feet when they debuted "Wild And Alone," a track nobody had heard before.

"Wild And Alone" will land on FKA Twigs' next album, EUSEXUA Afterglow, dropping Nov. 14. What began as bonus tracks for her recent album EUSEXUA transformed into something bigger — a complete sequel album. In September, the artist put out "Cheap Hotel" as the first single.

The artist painted a picture of what listeners should expect: "a visceral waterfall, as you leave the rave in search of your next wonder, give her your consent to kiss, splash and caress your naked skin," NME reports. She went on to say that "EUSEXUA stripped you down and her aftermath is hungry, raw and ready to be adored."

Critics loved her previous work. NME awarded EUSEXUA five stars and placed it among the top albums of 2025 so far.

Meanwhile, PinkPantheress dropped her latest studio album, Fancy That, in May, earning a Mercury Prize nomination. Then came Fancy Some More? last month — a remix collection. Artists like SEVENTEEN, JADE, Kylie Minogue, Sugababes, and Zara Larsson contributed tracks.

FKA Twigs presented EUSEXUA in London with two headline shows at Magazine. NME rated those performances four stars, pointing out that "songs from across the artist's catalogue get enveloped in the world behind her striking third album in a typically artful performance."