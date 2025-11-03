Pacsun Releases Denim Line With Selena Gomez Fund to Aid Youth Mental Health Services

Pacsun dropped the Rare DNM Edit Holiday Collection on Nov. 1, in partnership with Selena Gomez's Rare Impact Fund. This marks the second year these groups have teamed up, with a chunk of sales going toward mental health resources for young people.

The company unveiled the line at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit on October 29 in Los Angeles. Guests included Lala Baptiste and Shea Durazzo, a founding member of the newly formed Youth Council.

"At Pacsun, supporting mental health through fashion is part of our DNA," said Brie Olson, CEO of Pacsun, per Yahoo Finance. "Insights from our Youth Report by Pacsun prove that mental health is the most important issue to young people, and through the Rare DNM Holiday Collection and our partnership with the Rare Impact Fund, we're proud to combine style with purpose to make a positive impact on our community."

Elyse Cohen, President of the Rare Impact Fund and Chief Impact Officer at Rare Beauty, praised the ongoing work between the two groups. "We're so grateful to Pacsun for their continued partnership," Cohen said, per Yahoo Finance. "Each piece in this collection inspires self-expression and fuels our mission to make mental health support more accessible for the next generation."

Selena Gomez founded the Rare Impact Fund in 2020 to address mental health and self-acceptance among youth. One percent of all Rare Beauty sales goes to the organization, which then funds groups that expand access to mental health services and education for young people worldwide.

The partnership reflects the brand's focus on issues affecting younger shoppers. Research from the company shows mental health ranks as the top concern for its target demographic.