Benson Boone Cancels Show and Shares Heartfelt Apology to Fans
Imagine being all set for an amazing concert, only to lose your voice right before stepping on stage. That’s what happened to pop singer Benson Boone during his world tour—and he didn’t hide how crushed he felt.
On Saturday, Nov. 1, the 23-year-old singer broke the news on Instagram less than an hour before his Birmingham, England, show.
“I am so sorry but I will not be able to perform tonight,” Boone wrote. “I have tried everything I can to revive my voice, but I cannot give you the show I’d like to be able to give you with the condition of my throat right now.”
Boone’s honesty struck a chord with fans. “This is genuinely the crappiest feeling, I am so sorry,” he continued, explaining that his team is already working to reschedule the American Heart World Tour date. “I promise you I will do everything in my power to make it up to you. I’ll update you guys as soon as I can. Thank you for everything you do. I love you guys so much.”
Looking Ahead to Lift-Off
Even though this setback was a tough one, Boone isn’t letting it dim his excitement for what’s next. Later this month, he’s trading the concert stage for something a little more cosmic—the Kennedy Space Center’s Rocket Garden.
On Nov. 29, he’ll perform a one-night-only show there, which will also be streamed live on TikTok for fans around the world. “Visa and NASA have truly gone above and beyond bringing this show together,” Boone said in a press release. “This show is going to be so insanely sick and one I’ll remember forever. I hope everyone likes my outfit as much as I do.”
Boone may have had to cancel one show, but his fans can rest easy knowing his voice—and his spirit—are on the road to recovery.