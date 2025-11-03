ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Benson Boone Cancels Show and Shares Heartfelt Apology to Fans

Imagine being all set for an amazing concert, only to lose your voice right before stepping on stage. That’s what happened to pop singer Benson Boone during his world tour—and…

Kayla Morgan
Benson Boone performs onstage during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Imagine being all set for an amazing concert, only to lose your voice right before stepping on stage. That’s what happened to pop singer Benson Boone during his world tour—and he didn’t hide how crushed he felt.

On Saturday, Nov. 1, the 23-year-old singer broke the news on Instagram less than an hour before his Birmingham, England, show.

“I am so sorry but I will not be able to perform tonight,” Boone wrote. “I have tried everything I can to revive my voice, but I cannot give you the show I’d like to be able to give you with the condition of my throat right now.”

Boone’s honesty struck a chord with fans. “This is genuinely the crappiest feeling, I am so sorry,” he continued, explaining that his team is already working to reschedule the American Heart World Tour date. “I promise you I will do everything in my power to make it up to you. I’ll update you guys as soon as I can. Thank you for everything you do. I love you guys so much.”

Looking Ahead to Lift-Off

Even though this setback was a tough one, Boone isn’t letting it dim his excitement for what’s next. Later this month, he’s trading the concert stage for something a little more cosmic—the Kennedy Space Center’s Rocket Garden.

On Nov. 29, he’ll perform a one-night-only show there, which will also be streamed live on TikTok for fans around the world. “Visa and NASA have truly gone above and beyond bringing this show together,” Boone said in a press release. “This show is going to be so insanely sick and one I’ll remember forever. I hope everyone likes my outfit as much as I do.”

Boone may have had to cancel one show, but his fans can rest easy knowing his voice—and his spirit—are on the road to recovery.

Benson Boone
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Selena Gomez attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicPacsun Releases Denim Line With Selena Gomez Fund to Aid Youth Mental Health ServicesMelissa Lianne
Michael Jackson HIStory World Tour
MusicMichael Jackson: From Family Frontman to Solo SuperstarKayla Morgan
Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City.
MusicRihanna Launches Football-Inspired FENTY x PUMA Line With Orange, Green, and Silver ColorwayMelissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect