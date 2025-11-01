This Day in Top 40 History: November 1

On Nov. 1, many popular artists released new music, while others achieved career milestones. Keep reading for more top 40 history associated with this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The chart history from Nov. 1 provides snapshots of these artists at different stages in their long, storied careers:

1969: Elvis Presley topped the charts for the last time. His song "Suspicious Minds" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it was his first chart-topper since 1962.

2021: BTS's single "Life Goes On" was certified Gold by RIAA. The single had debuted at No. 1 on the charts, and was BTS's third chart-topper in the States.

Cultural Milestones

Nov. 1 has witnessed several culture-defining moments, such as:

1962: Anthony Kiedis, the lead vocalist for the rock band the Red Hot Chili Peppers, was born.

2024: "Brat" was named the word of the year by Collins Dictionary, thanks to the viral success of Charli xcx's album, BRAT.

"Brat" was named the word of the year by Collins Dictionary, thanks to the viral success of Charli xcx's album, BRAT. 2024: Chappell Roan posted a screenshot of one of her old social media posts that said, "I am determined to be on SNL." The following night, Roan made her Saturday Night Live debut as the musical guest.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On Nov. 1, some unforgettable albums were released, including:

1968: George Harrison released Wonderwall Music. With this album, Harrison became the first member of The Beatles to release solo music.

1994: Nirvana's live album MTV Unplugged in New York was released a year after it was recorded, and it topped charts around the world.

2001: Britney Spears kicked off her Dream Within a Dream concert tour in Columbus, Ohio. It was Britney's fourth concert tour, supporting her album Britney.

2024: Taylor Swift performed for the first of three nights in Indianapolis, Indiana. These shows were the last three instalments of the US leg of The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift performed for the first of three nights in Indianapolis, Indiana. These shows were the last three instalments of the US leg of The Eras Tour. 2024: Adele performed to a sold-out crowd in Las Vegas as part of the Weekends with Adele residency. Adele had dressed up as Meryl Streep's character from Death Becomes Her — and during the show, she spotted Meryl Streep in the crowd.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry faced these changes and challenges on Nov. 1:

2015: Taylor Swift was sued by Jesse Braham for $42 million. Braham alleged that Swift had stolen the lyric "haters gone hate" from his song of the same name. The suit was dismissed later that month.

2022: Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston, Texas. The 28-year-old rapper was part of the successful hip-hop trio, Migos.