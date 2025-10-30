ContestsEvents
Register To Win: Beethoven 360

Sponsored By: Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Register to win a pair of tickets to experience Beethoven 360 at the Booth Playhouse, 130 North Tryon Street! Enjoy an unforgettable night of music…

abittle
Register to win a pair of tickets to experience Beethoven 360 at the Booth Playhouse, 130 North Tryon Street! Enjoy an unforgettable night of music and artistry on Friday, November 7th at 7:30 PM or Saturday, November 8th.

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.

For the “Beethoven 360” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on 10/31/25 and 11:59 PM ET on 11/5/25 by visiting K1047.com or Kiss951.com and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around 11/6/25 and, upon verification, will receive a pair of tickets to see Beethoven 360 at the Booth Playhouse, 130 North Tryon Street, on November 7th or November 8th at 7:30 PM. Prize valued at approximately $70. Prize provided courtesy of the Booth Playhouse. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of K1047.com and Kiss951.com.

CharlotteLocalNorth Carolina
abittleWriter
