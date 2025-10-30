ContestsEvents
Fergie and Ludacris Bring Back the Glamour in Atlanta

Kayla Morgan
Recording artists Fergie and Ludacris (R) perform onstage at the Conde Nast Media Group's Fourth Annual Fashion Rocks Concert at Radio City Music Hall September 6, 2007 in New York City.
Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Ludacris knows how to throw a party, and at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta, he pulled off a surprise that had fans losing their minds. The Grammy-winning rapper brought out none other than Fergie for her first major live performance in years. The crowd went wild as the pair reunited to perform their 2007 hit “Glamorous,” a track that once dominated the charts and is still a fan favorite today.

“We got FERGIE OUT THE F---IN HOUSE! ATLANTA WENT CRAZY! Love to my Sis,” Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Bridges, posted on Instagram along with footage from the show.

Fergie returned the love in the comments, writing, “Loved being able to honor you. Cheers to 25 years,” celebrating Ludacris’ long career in music.

A Night of Nostalgia and Energy

The surprise didn’t stop there. Fergie also performed her hit “London Bridge” alongside producer Polow da Don, who famously provided the song’s unforgettable “Oh s---” ad-libs. It was a full-circle moment for fans who grew up blasting the song in the mid-2000s.

Fergie’s appearance at ONE Musicfest marked her first major live moment since 2018, when she performed “Glamorous” with Jack Harlow at the MTV Video Music Awards. Harlow had sampled the song for his hit “First Class,” bringing it back to a new generation of listeners.

View the post on Facebook

A Quiet Comeback in Motion

While Fergie hasn’t released a new album since Double Dutchess in 2017, she’s been slowly stepping back into the spotlight. Earlier this year, she made a cameo in the “Trippen” music video by Sturdyyoungin, Ohthatsmizz, and Zeddy Will, and later revisited her hit “London Bridge” with a new video tied to Netflix’s Too Much series.

The pop star — who shares her son Axl Jack with ex-husband Josh Duhamel — also celebrated her 50th birthday in March. To mark the milestone, she shared a heartfelt letter to her younger self on Instagram.

Fergie Reflects with Heart

“Dear little Stacy, one day you’ll be 50 and you’ll be proud of yourself,” she wrote, addressing her childhood self. “You won’t have it all figured out, but you realize … who does? Success really is in the journey, and true happiness can be found in the smallest simple moments.”

She continued, “Keep loving deeply with all your heart, and keep working on yourself. It always all makes sense later. I love you.”

In the same post, Fergie celebrated being ranked No. 28 on Billboard’s top women artists of the 21st century list, saying, “I added the Billboard chart because I wanted to say THANK YOU. (thank u really tho;) It was a beautiful surprise and really made me feel like my music means something,” a playful nod to her “Glamorous” lyrics.

The final slide featured a photo of her son Axl. “I also could not acknowledge this milestone without including my son Axl Jack, the sweetest love I’ve ever known. You make me want to be a better human every day,” she added. “Onward and upward🎂🎂”

Still Glamorous After All These Years

Fergie’s return at ONE Musicfest reminded fans why her voice and energy once ruled pop radio. With Ludacris celebrating 25 years in music and Fergie stepping back into the spotlight, the performance felt like a reunion of two artists who helped define the 2000s.

The night proved that while trends change and years pass, true stars never lose their shine — they just wait for the right moment to step back into the light.

