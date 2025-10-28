ContestsEvents
Ariana Grande Moved by Heartfelt Voicemail from Sarah Jessica Parker, Sparking Collaboration Hopes

Ariana Grande speaks onstage during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Pop star Ariana Grande got emotional on a podcast interview when she received an unexpected call. The singer wiped away tears after hearing a voice message from Sarah Jessica Parker on Oct. 24.

Host Evan Ross Katz set up the surprise. People Magazine reports on his plan to bring Parker into the show, keeping the secret until the perfect moment.

Parker's message struck a personal note. She praised the singer's talent and control of her work. The words came straight from the heart.

The Sex and the City star asked, "When she was little... What did she imagine it would be when she said to a parent, a sibling, a co-worker, or even at a young age, 'I want to be an actor.' What did she think and what has she come to understand what it means and how radically different is it?"

The message stunned the 32-year-old. "I love her so much. What a thoughtful and gentle and caring question... Sorry that just totally shocked me. I can't believe she knows who I am," she said through tears.

After catching her breath, the singer shared her artistic roots. "I was so focused on just art and singing and laughter and comedy and performing and acting and all I really ever want. I'm a nerd, I'm a theater kid, I'm a writer. I like to make people laugh, I like to disappear into character and that's always been the thing that excites me most."

Yet stardom brought its own tests. "Especially as a person who... I feel everything. And I think that's my gift and sometimes my curse. But it's really weird. I don't think I was prepared for that part," she admitted.

Fans can catch Grande in the upcoming Wicked: For Good, hitting theaters Nov. 21. She'll then take to the road for her Eternal Sunshine Tour starting March 2026.

