Benson Boone to Perform Exclusive Concert at Kennedy Space Center’s Rocket Garden, Livestreamed on TikTok

At the Kennedy Space Center's Rocket Garden, rising musician Benson Boone will take the stage on Nov. 29. TikTok plans to stream the night's show, marking another stop on the Visa Live series.

Nine historic spacecraft from NASA's groundbreaking missions will stand tall as backdrops. Under stars and spotlights, the 23-year-old will sing among these metal giants on Merritt Island, Florida.

"This show is going to be so insanely sick and one I'll remember forever. I hope everyone likes my outfit as much as I do," said Boone in a statement to Billboard.

Frank Cooper III, Chief Marketing Officer at Visa, shared his thoughts. "The space or environment in which the music is performed actually matters to both the artist and the audience," Cooper said in a press release, per Billboard. "We believe that Visa Live at the Rocket Garden embodies the history of real space travel and the promise of future exploration."

This show follows Post Malone's May 2025 act at the Louvre in Paris. A mystery guest will join the space center show — but that news is still to come.

Starting on American Idol in 2021, Boone shot to fame with his single "Ghost Town." His music took off with Fireworks and Rollerblades in 2024, then American Heart earlier this year.

The singer packed stadiums with Taylor Swift in England last year. His own American Heart World Tour filled Orlando's Kia Center this fall. The North American shows just wrapped up.