Camila Cabello Joins Jonah Hill’s Star-Packed Comedy ‘Cut Off’

Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello and actor-comedian Langston Kerman have joined the cast of Cut Off, the upcoming Warner Bros. comedy directed by and starring Jonah Hill, according to Deadline. The film, which also features Kristen Wiig, Bette Midler, Nathan Lane, and Adriana Barraza, is shaping up to be one of next year’s most anticipated releases.

A Family Comedy with a Twist

Written by Hill and Ezra Woods, Cut Off centers on a wealthy brother and sister, played by Hill and Wiig, who are suddenly stripped of their parents’ fortune. Their parents, portrayed by Midler and Lane, decide it’s time for tough love, forcing their adult children to face the real world without their usual safety net.

Production is underway in California, with a worldwide theatrical release set for July 17, 2026. Hill, who co-wrote and directed the film, is producing alongside Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin under his Strong Baby banner. Jesse Ehrman and Zach Hamby are overseeing the project for Warner Bros.

New Additions

Cabello, who first rose to fame as a member of Fifth Harmony before launching a successful solo career, continues expanding into film. She previously starred in Kay Cannon’s Cinderella, voiced a character in DreamWorks’ Trolls Band Together, and appeared in Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Sundance drama Rob Peace.

Kerman, known for his sharp comedic voice, brings an impressive mix of acting and writing experience. His first Netflix stand-up special Bad Poetry, directed by John Mulaney, was recently released. On television, he has appeared in The Boys and Abbott Elementary, co-created and starred in Bust Down for Peacock, and held roles in Insecure, Bless This Mess, South Side, and The Other Black Girl.

With an ensemble that blends music, comedy, and veteran talent, Cut Off looks to deliver a clever, character-driven story about what happens when comfort disappears — and family becomes the only thing left.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
