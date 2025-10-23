Taylor Swift’s Song About Elizabeth Taylor Delights the Late Star’s Son

When Taylor Swift dropped her latest album The Life of a Showgirl, fans were quick to analyze every lyric. But few were as surprised as Christopher Wilding, the son of screen legend Elizabeth Taylor.

Wilding discovered that the album’s second track includes poetic nods to his famous mom — “violet eyes,” “Portofino,” and even “White Diamonds,” her iconic perfume. “Especially magical,” he called the references in an interview with PEOPLE.

He listened to the track “the day it became available,” he said told the outlet. And after taking it all in, he couldn’t help but notice a connection between the two Taylors. “She and my mom do seem like kindred spirits. They are both the very embodiment of female empowerment,” he explained. “The way [Swift] has deftly captured the similarities and parallel tracks in their careers and personal lives is delightful.”

The Legend Lives On

It has been fourteen years since Elizabeth Taylor’s passing in 2011, yet her presence still shines bright in pop culture. Known for her beauty, boldness, and a love life that could fuel a dozen movies, Taylor’s story continues to fascinate new generations.

A new three-part docuseries, Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar (now streaming on Fox Nation and executive-produced by Kim Kardashian), offers a fresh look at her life. Featuring never-before-heard recordings, the series dives into her daring spirit. As her goddaughter Paris Jackson puts it, Taylor “had a bad-ass approach to life.”

Taylor was never one to play by anyone’s rules. When her romance with Richard Burton sparked scandal — and even earned her a Vatican charge of “erotic vagrancy” — she didn’t back down. Instead, she moved forward, glamorous as ever, with paparazzi and Louis Vuitton luggage trailing close behind. The docuseries fittingly calls her “the first reality star.”

The House of Taylor and the Other Taylor

According to PEOPLE, the House of Taylor, which manages Elizabeth Taylor’s estate, is thrilled with Swift’s musical tribute. They’ve even leaned into the moment, launching a “showgirl” collection featuring a Swift-inspired orange sweatshirt and a limited-edition violet eyes T-shirt.

All merchandise, including the legendary White Diamonds perfume, continues to donate a portion of proceeds to The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation — a cause deeply tied to the star’s legacy.

The estate also co-produced Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes, an HBO documentary released in August 2024, which draws from hours of intimate mid-1960s interviews with the actress.

“Kindred Spirits” Across Generations

For Christopher Wilding, seeing his mother’s life still resonate is deeply meaningful. “Her life has been lived and her time in the spotlight is now over,” he reflected. “But I hope that who my mother was as a person and the fearless life she led will continue to inspire generations to come.”

And in Taylor Swift, he sees that spark continuing. “Even as I believe my mother was for hers, Taylor Swift is an inspirational role model for her generation,” he said. “Her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights as well as her philanthropic work would have garnered her great admiration from my mother had they had a chance to get to know one another.”

In a way, it feels like the two Taylors — one from old Hollywood, one from the modern pop world — have finally met. Both strong, stylish, and unapologetically themselves, they remind us that true stars never fade.