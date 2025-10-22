This Day in Top 40 History: October 22

On Oct. 22, 2012, Taylor Swift released her fourth album, Red. The album is now seen as a milestone in Swift's transformation from country singer to pop star, as she effortlessly blended the genres across multiple songs on the album. Red included Swift's first ever No. 1 single titled "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and the enduring ballad "All Too Well." It was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Country Album at the 56th GRAMMY Awards. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Oct. 22.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

An artist can never predict how their music will be received by an audience, but these milestones showcase how there is room to grow and change as a musician along the way:

1965: The British Invasion was in full force with "Yesterday" by The Beatles at the top of the U.S. charts. "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" by The Rolling Stones sat at No. 10.

1966: The Supremes became the first all-female group to score a No. 1 album in the United States. The album titled The Supremes A' Go-Go included the hit songs "Love Is Like an Itching in My Heart" and "You Can't Hurry Love."

2002: The Foo Fighters released their fourth album titled One by One. The album topped charts around the world and won the Foo Fighters their second GRAMMY for Best Rock Album a year later.

2002: Christina Aguilera released her fourth album titled Stripped. The album marked the debut of Aguilera's alter ego, Xtina, and served to distance the artist from her teen popstar image.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From debuts to anniversaries, live performances are something special:

1990: Pearl Jam made their live debut as a band in Seattle, Washington, when the group performed at the Off Ramp Cafe.

2000: Pearl Jam performed at the MGM Grand Arena to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the band's live debut. The performance was recorded and released as the album 10/22/00 - Las Vegas, Nevada.

2016: After One Direction announced a hiatus, Niall Horan gave the first televised performance of his solo debut single titled "This Town." He performed the song on The Graham Norton Show.