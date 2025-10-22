ContestsEvents
Morgan Wallen Makes FaceTime Call to Support Fan Before Mother’s Brain Surgery

Melissa Lianne
Morgan Wallen attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

During a break from his golf game on Oct. 20, Morgan Wallen made time for a special video call. He reached out to support a fan whose mother faced critical brain surgery for a cavernous malformation.

The fan's mom Sandy shared the touching video on TikTok. Stunned by the unexpected call, the fan stammered, "I'm going okay. I'm doing a lot better now. Sorry, I'm a little in shock," as reported by NewsBreak.

The call came about when Wallen's friend Matt heard the fan's story and passed it on to the singer. When Wallen's face lit up the screen, the fan froze in disbelief. With a chuckle, he assured her, "It's the real me, that's the only thing I know, that I've ever been called, at least."

In her TikTok post, Sandy wrote that Wallen promised to add her name to his Bible study prayer list. During their chat, he said simply, "We heard you've been in a bit of a rough spell, so I just wanted to call."

This kind act comes amid a stellar year for Wallen. His latest release, I'm the Problem, shot straight to the top spot on both The US Billboard 200 and US Top Country Albums charts.

Next month's Country Music Association Awards could bring more success. Wallen stands as a nominee in three major categories: Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Catch the 2025 CMA Awards live on NBC, Nov. 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Melissa LianneWriter
