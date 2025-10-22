Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Beyoncé Bracelet and Her Boldest Self Yet

ContestsEvents
Kayla Morgan
Beyoncé + Miley Cyrus
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/ Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus isn’t just getting flowers these days, she’s getting bracelets from Beyoncé.

In her Vogue France November cover story, the “Something Beautiful” artist opened up about her friendship with her “II Most Wanted” collaborator. Cyrus called Beyoncé “the best, period” while reflecting on their joint performance during the Cowboy Carter Tour stop in Paris.

And the friendship comes with a little sparkle. “She gave me a bracelet that I never take off,” Cyrus revealed. “And trust me, I know how to use it when I need to. If someone tells me I was wrong or did this or that wrong, I say, ‘Well, you know what, it doesn’t matter. Beyoncé gave me this bracelet, look!’”

Not everyone has a Beyoncé-approved accessory to back them up in an argument, but Miley’s clearly cherishing hers.

Fashion with Feeling

Beyond the glitter and the glam, Cyrus also got candid about her love for fashion — and how it’s not about brands or price tags. “I love people who have no idea who the current designers are, who can’t put a name to their style, but who have a crazy look,” she said.

For her, style is like music — it’s about emotion, not labels. “It’s like music; you can feel it, love it, without knowing exactly what it’s about,” Cyrus explained. “While I can appreciate someone’s look, I don’t necessarily have the desire to recreate it on myself. Because I’ve always been who I wanted to be. And I want to be the reference! I want to be the mood board!”

A Mood Board in Motion

Cyrus certainly lived up to that declaration with her unforgettable 2024 Grammys look — a John Galliano creation made of 14,000 safety pins. “What he suggested to me when he was at Maison Margiela even inspired songs,” she said. “I admit, I’ve sometimes taken a shoe or a cape he made for me and tried to find a bass part or a melody that corresponded to the fabric or material used.”

Her Vogue shoot, photographed by Mario Sorrenti, captures that creative spirit. Cyrus rocks edgy pieces from Fendi, Valentino, and Balenciaga, even channeling Marilyn Monroe in a platinum-blonde wig that screams Old Hollywood with a modern twist.

From her Beyoncé bracelet to her Galliano pins, Miley Cyrus is proving she doesn’t just follow trends — she creates them. The Vogue France November 2025 issue is on stands now, but it’s safe to say Miley’s story is already the real cover moment.

Kayla Morgan
