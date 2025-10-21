ContestsEvents
Justin Timberlake Focuses on Healing After Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Kayla Morgan
Justin Timberlake arrives at the world premiere of Twentieth Century Fox and New Regency's film "Runner Runner"
Justin Timberlake is taking some much-needed time for himself. After months of performing around the world, the singer is trading bright lights and big stages for family time and fresh mountain air.

Following the end of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour on July 30, Timberlake revealed the next day that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, according to PEOPLE. Now, he’s taking things one day at a time and focusing on recovery.

“Since Justin wrapped his tour over the summer, they've focused on family time,” a source told the outlet. “The tour was rough for everyone. Justin had fatigue, pain and was just exhausted.”

Finding Balance After a Tough Year

The source added that the artist is serious about getting better. “After his Lyme disease diagnosis and powering through the tour, he's been focused on healing and taking care of himself. He's explored treatments and is taking it seriously.”

Timberlake, who shares two sons — Silas, 10, and Phineas, 5 — with wife Jessica Biel, is keeping his priorities straight. “He wants to be the best dad and husband,” said the source. “Jess is supportive as always. The family has spent time in both Montana and Colorado. They all enjoy the outdoors.”

Amid recovery, the couple still found time to celebrate their marriage. The source shared, “They had a small celebration for their wedding anniversary earlier this month. Even when life is down, they're very committed to their marriage. They are happy and united.”

Opening Up About His Health

Timberlake’s world tour ended in Istanbul, but his toughest battle began soon after. The day following his final show, he shared his Lyme disease diagnosis on Instagram, revealing that he had been quietly struggling behind the scenes.

“I've been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don't say so you feel bad for me — but to shed some light on what I've been up against behind the scenes,” he wrote. “If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.”

He admitted that the diagnosis was a surprise. “I was shocked,” he said, “but at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.”

Choosing Transparency Over Silence

Throughout the tour, Timberlake faced several health setbacks, including a back injury, bronchitis, laryngitis, and an ankle issue that forced him to cancel or postpone multiple shows.

Despite his instinct to stay private, the singer chose to open up. “I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself,” he shared. “But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted. Sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected. I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease too.”

Now, Timberlake seems to be doing just that — taking time to heal, spending quiet days with family, and finding strength in honesty. After all, even a superstar needs time to rest before the next encore.

Kayla Morgan
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
