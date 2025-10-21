Charli XCX Lands Witch Role in Medieval Fantasy Film ‘100 Nights of Hero’

Charli XCX steps into the role of Rosa, a mysterious witch in 100 Nights of Hero. The film, which closed the BFI London Film Festival, weaves her secret powers into its core plot.

Based on Isabel Greenberg's graphic novel, the story tracks Cherry (Maika Monroe) through her husband's test of her loyalty, setting off a chain of events between Cherry and a servant named Hero as they fend off an unwanted visitor.

Emma Corrin stars as Hero in the lead role. "We're incredibly excited to have her as part of it, and this story that she is part of is such an integral one to the story, and she does an absolutely phenomenal job," said Corrin, according to PA Media.

The cast blends fresh faces with skilled actors. Nicholas Galitzine joins forces with Amir El-Masry and Felicity Jones, while Julia Jackman takes the helm as writer-director.

"I love watching it because it's funny. I wasn't in scenes with her, so I had no idea how those parts had turned out, and it was such a treat to watch because it was completely fresh," Corrin shared with PA Media after seeing Charli's scenes.

The film draws its inspiration from beloved classical tales. "It's everything you want from a medieval fantasy, like all the ones we know and love, and grew up with, like The Princess Bride, Knight's Tale, it's got a lot of fun," Corrin told PA Media.

As the festival's closing feature, the film marked a special moment. The cast saw its selection as a sign of the movie's promise, with Corrin praising the festival's standing in film circles.