Kevin Federline Says Britney Spears’ Sons Approve of His Tell-All Book

Kevin Federline is opening up again — this time in a memoir that dives deep into his life with Britney Spears. And according to him, their sons are completely on board.

The former dancer told Extra on Thursday, October 16, that Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, are “old enough to understand and approve” of his decision to tell his story.

“My kids are old enough to understand and approve what I'm doing,” Federline said about his book You Thought You Knew, which hits shelves October 21. The memoir revisits his marriage to Spears from 2004 to 2007 — a time that played out under an intense media spotlight.

Revisiting a Tumultuous Time

Federline recounts some of Spears’ most public struggles, including the now-infamous 2007 moment when she shaved her head and swung an umbrella at paparazzi. In the book, he claims Spears had shown up at his home after leaving rehab, yelling “LET. ME. IN,” before “climbing the front gate.”

“I couldn’t stand to see her like this,” he writes, adding that he didn’t let her in because she was allegedly “in no condition to be around our kids.”

According to Federline, Spears then went to a gas station where “things escalated.” That’s when she was photographed with the shaved head and umbrella, an image that quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity moments of the decade.

Serious Allegations

The memoir goes further, claiming that Spears drank alcohol while taking medication and was once under the influence of cocaine before breastfeeding.

“That mix was… dangerous. F---ed up, honestly,” Federline writes. “You’re not supposed to drink when you’re on meds like that. A couple of glasses of wine for her would hit like a whole bottle because of the medication.”

He also alleges that after Spears’ conservatorship ended in 2021, her “erratic” social media behavior pushed their sons away. Federline says they stopped using their accounts to avoid seeing hurtful posts about their mom.

The most painful moment, he claims, came in 2023 when Spears allegedly told one of their sons she wished “he, his brother, and their father were all dead.”

“Preston, to his credit, confronted her,” Federline writes. “He called out her lies and refused to accept her narrative. Her response was chilling: she told him she wished he, his brother, and me were all dead. Hearing Preston recount that conversation devastated me.”

Britney Spears Responds

A representative for Spears issued a statement to PEOPLE on October 14, pushing back against Federline’s book and motives.

"With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin," the rep said.

The statement continued: "All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir."

Spears herself addressed the situation twice on social media. On Wednesday, October 15, she wrote that she’s “had enough” of Federline “constantly gaslighting her.”

“Relationships with teenage boys is complex,” Spears added. “Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by [their] own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves.”

In another post the following day, Spears wrote, “If you really love someone then you don’t help them by humiliating them ... They secretly love to cast me out and make me feel completely isolated.”

The Story Continues