Spook-tacular Windows Contest
Sponsored By: Window Nation
This Halloween, Window Nation is on the hunt for the most spine-chilling, laugh-out-loud, and jaw-droppingly creative outdoor displays across the Carolinas. From ghostly graveyards to pumpkin palaces, show us how you transform your yard into a Halloween masterpiece, especially if your windows are part of the magic.
🕷️ Snap a photo
🕸️ Add a short story or caption about your display
💀 Enter for your chance to boo-gie away with some serious prizes
The Treats Await
👻 A $500 Window Nation voucher
🎃 A $250 Home Depot gift card
Do not let your creepy creativity go unseen. Show it off and stake your claim for Halloween glory. Enter now before the witches cast their spell and the contest disappears into the night.
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Window Nation Halloween Contest” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on 10/19/25 and 11:59 PM ET on 10/31/25 by visiting kiss951.com or k1047.com and completing the online entry form. One (1) or more winners will be selected at random on or around 11/1/25, and upon verification, will receive either a $500 Window Nation voucher or a $250 Home Depot gift card. Prizes provided courtesy of Window Nation. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of all prizes is $750. Otherwise, WNKS-FM and WKQC-FM General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station websites.