Warner Bros. Puts Forward Three Songs from ‘F1’ for Oscar Consideration

Three tracks from the movie F1 are now in the running for an Academy Award. Warner Bros. submitted "Just Keep Watching" by Tate McRae, "Drive" by Ed Sheeran, and "Lose My Mind" by Doja Cat for Best Original Song.

The picks came from a pool of seven songs that made it to Billboard's Top Movie Songs list. Academy rules limit submissions to three songs per film, with a max of two getting final nominations.

At the 2025 MTV VMAs, McRae's "Just Keep Watching," which she wrote with Tyler Spry and Ryan Tedder, grabbed two awards. Fans can't get enough — it's streamed half a billion times worldwide and nears platinum status in the U.S.

For "Drive," Sheeran brought in some heavy hitters. John Mayer laid down guitar tracks, while Pino Palladino handled bass and Dave Grohl pounded the drums. The song has pulled in nearly 100 million streams since its release.

Doja Cat's "Lose My Mind" shows off her work with top names in music. She joined forces with Ryan Tedder, Hans Zimmer, Caleb Toliver, and Grant Boutin. Don Toliver adds his voice to this hit, which boasts over 300 million streams globally.

Brad Pitt stars in this latest Jerry Bruckheimer film. Past Bruckheimer movies struck gold with songs like "Take My Breath Away" in Top Gun and "How Do I Live" in Con Air getting Oscar nods.

Back in 2008, the Academy's music branch set new limits. They brought in strict rules (dubbed "the Menken rule") limiting song entries, making films pick their best shots at Oscar glory.